URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a duplex fire in Urbana on Sunday morning.

According to Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb, the duplex fire occurred on West Ward Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Ortlieb reported the fire has since been put out, however, one was transported to the hospital. Ortlieb said there were multiple victims.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but crews are still on scene.

