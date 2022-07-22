MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Heavy flames were coming from a semi-trailer on I-75 southbound when crews arrived on scene Thursday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer went up in flames on Thursday around 11:30 p.m. The fire occurred near exit 69 on I-75 southbound in Miami County.

All but one lane was closed while crews worked to put out the fire.

It is not known at this time what caused the fire, however, no one was injured.

All lanes have since reopened.

