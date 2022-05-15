MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a fire at a nursing home in Monroe Sunday morning.

According to the Monroe Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 5414 Hankins Rd. due to a fire alarm activation at Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home. Crews arrived shortly before 5 a.m. and reported that smoke could be seen out of the south wing of the facility.

Monroe fire said additional EMS units were called due to the many medically incapacitated patients that needed help out of the building.

All patients were removed from the south wing and were evaluated by EMS. Two people were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire has not been identified at this time and remains under investigation.