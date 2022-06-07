DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a structure fire on Needmore Road early Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Harrison Township Substation responded to the 2600 block of Needmore Road on reports of a structure fire.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a passerby saw the fire and called it in.

Police reported that deputies observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the left side of the building when they arrived at the scene around 3:50 a.m. The Harrison Township Fire Department responded and put out the fire by 3:54 a.m.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.