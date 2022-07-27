DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were forced to battle a fire from outside a Dayton home after deteriorating conditions made an interior attack too dangerous to continue Wednesday.

According to the Dayton Police and Fire Facebook page, crews are fighting a fire in a building on the 100 block of Lorenz Avenue. Crews on the scene said that the building was showing heavy smoke.

Crews began fighting the fire from the inside of the structure, but due to deteriorating conditions, the post said all crews inside the structure were pulled out. Crews are now performing defensive operations.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

(Dayton Police and Fire photo)

(Dayton Police and Fire photo)

(Dayton Police and Fire photo)

(Dayton Police and Fire photo)