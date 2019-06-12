Crews participate in plane crash exercise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton International Airport transformed into a simulated crisis zone for an emergency exercise on Wednesday.

Airport staff, fire crews, police, and several other emergency response agencies participated. They simulated a disaster in which a large passenger plane experienced mechanical issues and crashed while taking off.

“It helps everybody get together and know one another and know what to expect from one another, and it helps improve the emergency responses when everybody comes together and talks it out,” says Bruce Bales, Airport Fire Chief.

The exercise is conducted every three years at the airport, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.