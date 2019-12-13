Crews on scene of reported house fire in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Jefferson Township.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened shortly before 2:30 pm in the 6100 block of West Third Street near Olive Road.
Flames could reportedly be seen coming from the residence when crews arrived at the scene.
2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.