Crews on scene of reported house fire in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Jefferson Township.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened shortly before 2:30 pm in the 6100 block of West Third Street near Olive Road.

Flames could reportedly be seen coming from the residence when crews arrived at the scene.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

