MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-675 in Miami Township Friday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened on I-675 near I-75 just before 6 p.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said one injury was reported and a person was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Two tow trucks were requested to the scene, according to Kettering police dispatch.