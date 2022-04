MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people are hospitalized after a crash in Miami Township Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened at Lyons Road and Byers Road just before 6:30 p.m.

Two people were taken to Sycamore Medical Center, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time. It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene.