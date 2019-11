HUBER HEIGHTS- Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Huber Heights.

The call came in for reports of a fire at the house on the 6700 block of Alter Road, around 2 pm.

According to one of the homeowners, she was taking a nap inside when the fire broke out.

Her and husband were able to make it out safely, but their dog died in the fire.

She says she is unsure what caused the fire.

There is no word on the amount of damage done to the house.