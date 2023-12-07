DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a vacant house fire in Dayton Thursday morning and are working to ensure the home is empty.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out at a home in the 800 block of Dow Street around 5:05 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

District Fire Chief Nick Judge reported that heavy fire could be seen coming from the roof of the home upon arrival.

(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Judge said that the home is reportedly vacant, however, neighbors allegedly told Judge that homeless people frequently stay at the home.

Crews were reportedly able to complete an initial search of approximately half of the home and no one was found to be inside.

Firefighters were forced to exit the home as the roof began to collapse, said Judge. When it’s safe, firefighters will do another search of the home to ensure that no one is inside.

“We knew from the beginning when we got here that this house was a place where homeless people were known to sleep so we did make a push inside to try to get as much searched as we could before it became unattainable for our guys,” said Judge.

Judge said that in November, someone was rescued from the same home after a fire had broken out.

“As it’s been proven time and time again, these vacant homes — does not mean that they’re unoccupied, especially this time of year when people are, you know, trying to get out of the cold, trying to get out of the elements so we take a little more risk than we normally would to go inside and make sure that nobody is inside,” said Judge.

“So it does make it difficult for our guys, it makes it risky for our guys, but it’s something that we know we have to do.”

No cause of the fire has been identified at this time. Crews are expected to be on the scene for some time, reported Judge.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.