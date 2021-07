DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled flames at a vacant house in Dayton Tuesday.

The Dayton Fire Department was called to the house on the 2400 block of Oakridge Drive. Firefighters told 2 NEWS crews on scene that the garage in the backyard of the house was on fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

WDTN will update this developing story as we receive more information.