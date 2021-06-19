Darke County church destroyed in fire Saturday

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Darke County church was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the Old German Baptist Brethren Church on the 8300 block of Delisle Fourman Road just after 6:30 a.m.

The Pitsburg Fire Department told 2 NEWS that it was initially a two-alarm fire before crews left the station and was later upgraded to a four-alarm fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 9:30 a.m.

The church was deemed a total loss. No one was inside of the church at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Four counties assisted on scene with 15 different departments.