DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire has been reported in Dayton on the 100 block of Xenia Ave.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in around 9 p.m.

Xenia Ave. is currently blocked off to the fire up to Quitman Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are currently working on the fire.

