DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are at the scene of a fire on Kenwood Avenue in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 10 a.m.

According to the Dayton Fire District, the duplex was heavily damaged and flames could be seen through the roof of the home. Although the start of the fire is unknown, wind caused the fire to spread throughout the home.

Three people made it out of the duplex and were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews fought the fire defensively from the outside of the building due to the severity of the flames.

