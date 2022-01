PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a fire in West Alexandria.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that crews are at the fire on North Main Street. It’s not known if anyone was in the structure at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene and working to learn more information.