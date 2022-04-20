TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a fire in Trotwood Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were sent to the fire in the 4900 block of Union Road just before 9 p.m. The fire is at a garage behind the D&R Auto Sales used car dealership.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene and can see heavy flames coming from the structure.

Medics were called to the scene, but it’s not known if anyone was injured. Fire departments from Trotwood and Clayton are responding. WDTN will update this developing story as we receive more information.