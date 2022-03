VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were at the scene of a hotel fire in Vandalia Monday night.

Huber Heights dispatch said crews were called to the fire at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on York Center Drive at 9:14 a.m.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Crews from Butler Township and the City of Vandalia were at the scene. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more information.