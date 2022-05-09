DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has been called to a fire in Dayton Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the fire at a duplex on Seminary Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the home.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator has been sent to the scene. Victim information has not been released at this time. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.