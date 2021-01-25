Vacant Dayton home, garage catch fire Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are on scene after a Dayton home caught fire Monday.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS crews were called to the 100 block of N. Hedges St. at 4 a.m. Fire crews say the garage and home both caught fire.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the fire may have possibly involved power lines, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

