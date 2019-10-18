Crews on scene of crash on I-70 WB at I-675

Breaking News
I-70 at 675

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are working to clear the scene of a crash on I-70 westbound at I-675.

The right lanes appear to be closed and traffic is moving slowly.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

