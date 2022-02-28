DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to the scene of a crash in Dayton Monday night.

Police on scene said the crash resulted from a pursuit involving Moraine Police.

According to a Moraine Police Department supervisor, officers saw a car leaving what is believed to be a drug house around 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over for no registration, however, it led to a pursuit,

The pursuit ended with a crash at the intersection of East Third Street and North Main Street, according to Moraine PD. The pursued vehicle had crashed into another vehicle. 2 NEWS at the scene reported that one of the vehicles had its airbags deployed.

Police said the suspect is now being held in the Montgomery County Jail and is facing felony charges for fleeing and alluding.

Dayton Police and Dayton Fire were at the scene of the crash. A medic was also at the scene, however, no injuries have been confirmed.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.