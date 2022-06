MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire at a local auto-parts shop is sending significant amounts of smoke into the air.

According to a Sergeant with the Moraine Police Dispatch, crews have been sent to a fire at the Moraine Auto Parts at 2833 Northlawn Avenue in Moraine.

Photos show a large plume of smoke rising from the building.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire or what may have started the blaze. This incident remains under investigation.