DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Potholes caused damaged to several cars on U.S. 35 in Dayton Wednesday.

Crews were called to the scene on U.S. 35 before Smithville Road just before 3 p.m. There are three potholes on the highway that has damaged ten cars, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch

Dayton Police is at the scene right now along with repair crews. Dispatchers said cars are backed up to Steve Whalen Boulevard.

There’s been no report of injuries at this time. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more.