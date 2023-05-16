DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — CareFlight is on standby after a car crashed into a ravine Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatch, crews were sent to a ravine in Greene County, near the intersection with Upper Bellbrook Road and Feedwire Road. The call was made at 2:18 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found 1 victim trapped inside the vehicle. At this time, no injuries have been confirmed, however, CareFlight is on standby, authorities said.

No cause for the crash has been released. This incident remains under investigation.