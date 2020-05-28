Kitchen fire spreads to attic in Beavercreek home

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked quickly to knock down a house fire in Beavercreek Thursday morning.

Authorities say someone called to report the fire at a house on Lantz Road, near Curlett Drive, just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews contained the fire within 15 minutes, crews had knocked down the fire.

Firefighters on the scene told 2 NEWS the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic. No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire and an estimate of damage has not been determined.