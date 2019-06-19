Crews investigating suspicious fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Dayton.
The fire broke out in the 2000 block of Richard Street near Rott Street just before 6:30 am.
A pile of tires was found to be on fire next to a vacant house, however the fire caused damage to the exterior of the vacant house. It also melted the siding of a different nearby vacant building.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Damage is estimated at $10,000.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
