Crews investigating suspicious fire in Dayton

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Tire Fire

Dayton Tire Fire (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Dayton.

The fire broke out in the 2000 block of Richard Street near Rott Street just before 6:30 am.

A pile of tires was found to be on fire next to a vacant house, however the fire caused damage to the exterior of the vacant house. It also melted the siding of a different nearby vacant building.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS