Crews investigating suspicious fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Dayton.

The fire broke out in the 2000 block of Richard Street near Rott Street just before 6:30 am.

A pile of tires was found to be on fire next to a vacant house, however the fire caused damage to the exterior of the vacant house. It also melted the siding of a different nearby vacant building.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

