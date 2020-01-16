Live Now
Crews investigating house fire in Dayton

Laura Ave Fire

Laura Ave Fire (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are investigating after an overnight house fire in Dayton.

Flames broke out at a home on Laura Ave. near North Main St. at around 2:30 am Thursday. Officials say a passerby called 911 to report the fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy flames on the first floor which then spread to the second floor. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

