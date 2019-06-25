Road back open after truck catches fire, hazmat called

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A hazmat crew was called after a truck caught fire in Vandalia at around 7 am Tuesday.

According to fire officials, a truck was on the highway when the driver noticed smoke. The driver then turned the truck around and returned to the area in which the truck came from on N. Dixie Drive.

A preliminary investigation concluded that the fire was caused by batteries that had shorted, causing smoke to appear.

N. Dixie Drive was closed while crews worked to deal with the scene. The road was opened shortly before 9 am.

Vandalia HazMat (WDTN Photo)

While there wasn’t an official evacuation, people were asked to avoid the area.

