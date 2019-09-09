Crews investigating garage fire in Dayton

Garage fire on E. Third Street in Dayton on Sept. 9, 2019 (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire crews are investigating a garage fire that broke out in Dayton early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in a structure on E. Third Street near N. Torrence Street at around 5:30 am Monday. Fire officials said that it was a detached garage behind a house and that the garage was heavily damaged by the fire.

Authorities say it appeared that someone may have been living in the garage, although no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The people who line in the house said that didn’t know anything about the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

