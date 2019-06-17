Crews investigating early morning fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are investigating after a fire tore through a house in Dayton early Monday morning.

(WDTN Photo)

The fire broke out at around 4:15 am at a house on Bluecrest Ave. between Wittenberg and Fisk Avenues.

Fire officials say the house was vacant, sustaining approximately $20,000 in damages.

When crews arrived, flames were seen billowing from the roof of the home. Crews fought the fire defensively from the outside and knocked it down.

No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what caused the fire.

No neighboring properties were damaged.

