Breaking News
OSP: At least 1 killed in Clayton crash
Closings
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Crews investigating cause of house fire in Piqua

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
piqua house fire

Photo: Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in Piqua Tuesday evening.

Our friends at the Piqua Daily Call report that it happened in the 600 block of South Wayne Street just after 6 p.m.

Firefighters responded and found a heavy fire on the first floor of the vacant home. Mutual aid was requested and crews were able to quickly knock out the flames before they spread to any other nearby structure.

No injuries were reported.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS