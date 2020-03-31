Crews investigating cause of house fire in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in Piqua Tuesday evening.
Our friends at the Piqua Daily Call report that it happened in the 600 block of South Wayne Street just after 6 p.m.
Firefighters responded and found a heavy fire on the first floor of the vacant home. Mutual aid was requested and crews were able to quickly knock out the flames before they spread to any other nearby structure.
No injuries were reported.
