Crews investigating car vs. motorcycle crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are investigating a crash involving a car and a motorcycle early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 5:45 am on S. County Road 25-A near the I-75 overpass.

Careflight was requested, however there is no word on any possible injuries.

S. C.R. 25 was temporarily shut down as a result of the crash, but has since reopened.

