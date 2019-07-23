Crews investigating car vs. motorcycle crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are investigating a crash involving a car and a motorcycle early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at around 5:45 am on S. County Road 25-A near the I-75 overpass.
Careflight was requested, however there is no word on any possible injuries.
S. C.R. 25 was temporarily shut down as a result of the crash, but has since reopened.
