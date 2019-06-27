Crews investigate fire at Jefferson Twp. home

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say everyone escaped uninjured after a Jefferson Township home caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS reports of a fire came in around 5:10 pm in the 2600 block of Infirmary Road.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

