HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into the fence and deck of a home in Northridge early Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the 5700 block of School Drive around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a vehicle damaging the fence and deck of a home.

Deputies were informed upon arrival that an unknown driver had driven through the fence, damaging the deck of a home.

Deputies then checked the immediate area for the driver and the vehicle but found nothing.