Squatters cause fire at vacant house in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Investigators say homeless people trying to stay warm led to a fire at a vacant house in Dayton.

Crews responded to reports of a house on fire on Bell Street, near E. Fourth Street, just after 6 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the house.

Fire officials say homeless people tried to start a fire in the fireplace of a vacant house, but the fire spread.

No one was injured.

