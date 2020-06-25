Dayton home destroyed in fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant Dayton home is now a total loss after it caught fire late Thursday morning.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that the house in the area of South Kilmer Street and West Third Street was reportedly covered in flames. Firefighters fought the fire from the outside.

The fire was reported just before 11:50 a.m.

