Dayton home destroyed in fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant Dayton home is now a total loss after it caught fire late Thursday morning.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that the house in the area of South Kilmer Street and West Third Street was reportedly covered in flames. Firefighters fought the fire from the outside.
The fire was reported just before 11:50 a.m.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Downtown Dayton Retail Lab now accepting applications
- Cedar Point 2020 changes: No waterpark, no fast lane, no smoking
- Greene County Public Health to reopen for in-person services
- $2.6M FEMA grant awarded to University Hospitals Health System
- Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name, now known as The Chicks