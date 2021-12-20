DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An abandoned building caught fire early on Monday morning, December 20.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the building was located behind a home on Gerlaugh Avenue in Dayton.

Crews on scene found the structure showing smoke and immediately began working to put out the blaze. Dispatch said the fire was under control as of 5:46 am.

Crews on the scene said the building was an abandoned garage. Firefighters did not say how much damage had been done by the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time, and this incident is still under investigation.