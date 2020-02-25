Crews fight garage fire in Butler Twp.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews knocked down a garage fire in Butler Township Tuesday morning.

Butler Township, the City of Vandalia, Clayton, and the Huber Heights fire departments all responded to reports of a garage fire in the 3300 block of Stone Quarry Road.

Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly. The garage is not attached to the home and the house was not damaged in the incident.

Officials are investigating the cause and determining damages.