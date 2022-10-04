TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews tackled a fire at a vacant home early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Crews were called to a vacant home near the intersection of South Wolf Creek Pike and Nolan Road just after 2 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed. When crews arrived, they found the home was in the woods, which changed how they would tackle the blaze.

Dispatch said that crews attacked the fire from above due to how wooded the area was.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the blaze, Dispatch said. It is unknown what may have started the fire.