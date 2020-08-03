Crews extinguish kitchen fire at Sidney home

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – No injuries were reported following a house fire in Sidney on Friday.

Around 8:20 p.m. on July 31, firefighters responded to 701 Park Street for a working structure fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters found a single story home with smoke showing from the eaves.

All occupants made it out of the home and crews quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

A Box Alarm was dispatched to recall all off duty Sidney firefighters as well as Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad.

Vectren was called to the scene to secure the gas and DP&L to secure the power.