SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – No injuries were reported following a house fire in Sidney on Friday.
Around 8:20 p.m. on July 31, firefighters responded to 701 Park Street for a working structure fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters found a single story home with smoke showing from the eaves.
All occupants made it out of the home and crews quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen.
No injuries were reported.
A Box Alarm was dispatched to recall all off duty Sidney firefighters as well as Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad.
Vectren was called to the scene to secure the gas and DP&L to secure the power.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- WATCH: Congressman Turner honors victims of Dayton shooting
- Alabama man finds alligator swimming in his backyard pool
- Center for Disaster Philanthropy announces $75K grant for Foodbank COVID-19 efforts
- Organizers say Minster Oktoberfest will not go on as scheduled
- Crews extinguish kitchen fire at Sidney home