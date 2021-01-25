Crews extinguish fully engulfed house fire in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews extinguished a fully engulfed house fire Monday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Jefferson Township Substation were dispatched to the 100 block of Knox Avenue on reports of a house fire just after midnight.

The office said the home was fully engulfed when deputies arrived. The Jefferson Township Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.