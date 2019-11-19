Crews extinguish flames at Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are investigating after firefighters extinguished flames at a Dayton home Monday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the fire broke out around 9:50 pm in the area of 20 Bluecrest Avenue and a passerby called 911 to report it.

Fire could be seen coming from the side of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Officials could not immediately say what may have caused the fire.

