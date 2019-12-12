Faulty furnace to blame for fire at Clayton residence

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to a Clayton residence Thursday morning for reports of a fire.

Fire officials tell 2 NEWS Clayton Fire Department responded to Spanish Trace Condos in the 7800 block of North Main Street just before 9:20 am.

By 9:45 am, officials say the fire was contained.

A faulty furnace is believed to be the cause, and firefighters are urging people to do preventative maintenance on furnaces this time of year to avoid these kind of fires.

One person inside the residence was able to get out safely, and neighbors were evacuated as a precaution.

The flames caused between $6,000 and $7,000 in damage.

The neighbors were allowed to return home, but the person living inside the affected condo will not be able to stay there.

No injuries were reported.

