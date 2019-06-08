3 dogs rescued from house fire in Riverside Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WDTN Photo/James Buechele ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WDTN Photo/James Buechele ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WDTN Photo/James Buechele ) [ + - ]

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three dogs were rescued from a house fire in Riverside Friday evening.

A family made up of three adults and three children left their home in the 600 block of Haldeman Avenue and came back to find their house on fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 6:30 pm and arrived to find a well-involved fire underway at the two-story residence.

Multiple agencies, including Riverside and Dayton fire departments, assisted in extinguishing the flames. The fire appears to have started in the rear of the home upon initial investigation.

Three dogs were inside the home at the time, but all of them were safely removed.

The home is now uninhabitable, and the Red Cross was called to the area to provide assistance for the family. Fire officials say the flames caused roughly $40,000-$50,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

