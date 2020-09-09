DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to a Dayton home Wednesday evening after a family returned home to see smoke coming from their house.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire at the residence on Creighton Avenue. We’re told no one was injured and the home mainly suffered smoke damage.
Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Crews extinguish fire at Dayton home
- National Suicide Prevention Month draws attention to rising number of suicides in Montgomery County
- Ohio releases updated travel advisory
- Ted Cruz introduces COVID-19 stimulus bill but Republicans say Democrats won’t pass it
- Storm Team 2 Forecast