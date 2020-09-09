Crews extinguish fire at Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to a Dayton home Wednesday evening after a family returned home to see smoke coming from their house.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire at the residence on Creighton Avenue. We’re told no one was injured and the home mainly suffered smoke damage.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire.

