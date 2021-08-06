Crews extinguish abandoned barn fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — A barn fire in the 7000 block of East Loy Road kept Brown Township fire departments busy Friday evening.

The blaze was reported shortly before 7 p.m. and Fletcher Fire Department was dispatched. First responding units reported the barn to be on an abandoned property and fully-engulfed.

Fire units from both Casstown and St. Paris were just completing work on a call in Christiansburg and sent apparatus directly to the Loy Road fire. Troy Fire Department, Piqua Fire Department, and Lockington Fire Department were all asked to provide tankers.

The location of the barn was, perhaps, a quarter-mile off the road.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to come to the scene.

Fire units were clear on the scene by 10:30 p.m.

No further information is currently available.