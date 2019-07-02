Crews cut person out of car after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews had to cut a person out of a car after a crash in Dayton early Tuesday.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on Germantown Street, near Ethel Avenue.

Authorities say the car slammed into a tree.

Crews found a person trapped inside the car, and used tools to cut that person free.

Authorities have not released that person’s condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.