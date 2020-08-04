Crews continue restoring water to Dayton neighborhoods

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton says water service has been restored to most Dayton residents but crews are still working in the Belmont and Patterson Park neighborhoods. Officials say two water lines broke, causing downtown and several other neighborhoods to lose water service.

The city says water crews were able to isolate the affected area and begin restoring service to customers on Monday, but it is unknown how much water was spilled. The city of Dayton released a map of boil advisory areas Monday. An interactive map of the affected area can be found on the city’s website.

They say about 27 thousand customers were affected and the 10 thousand who were still experiencing problems should still see some relief by Tuesday night.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein says around 9 p.m. Monday night they were able to fully isolate the problem and believe one water main broke, causing another one near it to also break. She says they don’t have too much information on those breaks yet because they haven’t excavated around the area yet.

She says around 8 a.m. Tuesday, water was restored to about 17,000 customers affected who were in the low pressure system area. However, water crews noticed that there was a problem in the high pressure system, so they had to re-engineer the way water was filling up those reservoirs.

That’s why, she says, many Belmont and Patterson Park residents say they spent the majority of the past 24 hours with little to no water service.

Tuesday, the Deputy Director for Dayton Water Services and City Manager Dickstein say just in the last half hour, crews have done a majority of the work and are in the process of filling the reservoirs.

“The staff did a quick assessment and determined that a valve that was necessary to keep the bridge area shut down and contain the break, actually, also to contain water to the high system in the south. So that meant the staff had to work around, basically, so they had to cut in a new 24 inch line,” Dickstein said.

Montgomery County is giving out water bottles in the Belmont neighborhood at Belmont High School and the Lohrey Center until 7 p.m. Customers still having issues later tonight should call their water service hotline.