Crews contain garage fire in Fairborn

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –  Crews responded to reports of a fire inside a garage at an apartment complex in Greene County Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Pinnacle Court near Commerce Center Boulevard in Fairborn.

When firefighters arrived, they found a car on fire inside the garage. Crews knocked down the flames quickly and no apartments or other buildings were damaged.

No one was displaced by the fire and no injuries were reported.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS