Crews contain garage fire in Fairborn

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to reports of a fire inside a garage at an apartment complex in Greene County Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Pinnacle Court near Commerce Center Boulevard in Fairborn.

When firefighters arrived, they found a car on fire inside the garage. Crews knocked down the flames quickly and no apartments or other buildings were damaged.

No one was displaced by the fire and no injuries were reported.